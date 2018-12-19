Remy Ma has reportedly been rushed back to hospital just days after giving birth.

The 38-year-old rapper gave birth to her first child with husband Papoose on Friday (14.12.18), but less than a week later, she has reportedly been taken back to hospital after suffering from excessive bleeding on Tuesday (18.12.18) night.

According to TMZ, Remy - who has an 18-year-old son, Jayson, from a previous relationship - needed emergency surgery for the post-birth complications, and sources close to the star claim that although she needed blood transfusions during the operation, the surgery was a success.

The publication reports that the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker is ''doing well'', and is expected to be released from hospital within the next few days.

Remy and Papoose - who has three children from a previous relationship - announced the birth of their child on social media over the weekend, and they couldn't be happier with their new bundle of joy.

The 'Shether' rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a pink background emblazoned with the words 'It's a girl!': ''The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute (sic)''

Papoose, 40, shared the same image on his account as he thanked his wife for their daughter and vowed to try to be a ''great'' father.

He wrote: ''I found a new love!!! Yeahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!! Thank you Queen @remyma She is beautiful!! Wowwwwwww THE GOLDEN Child IS HERE!!! #thegoldenchild Gonna continue, working on me. So I can be a great father. Happy (sic)''

The 'Alphabetical Slaughter' rapper had previously taken to his own Instagram account to ask for prayers during his wife's ''tough labour''.

He wrote: ''Tough labor... but my wife is still fighting through it. She's a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! The #GoldenChild is on its way! (sic)''