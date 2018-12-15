Remy Ma has given birth to her first child with husband Papoose.
The 38-year-old rapper revealed on Friday (14.12.18) that she and her spouse have welcomed a daughter into the world and she couldn't be happier.
She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a pink background emblazoned with the words 'It's a girl!': ''The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap #BabyMackie #ShesMADDDDcute (sic)''
Her husband - who has three children from a previous relationship - shared the same image on his account as he thanked his wife for their daughter and vowed to try to be a ''great'' father.
He wrote: ''I found a new love!!! Yeahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!! Thank you Queen @remyma She is beautiful!! Wowwwwwww THE GOLDEN Child IS HERE!!! #thegoldenchild Gonna continue, working on me. So I can be a great father. Happy (sic)''
Papoose - whose real name is Shamele Mackie - had previously taken to his own Instagram account to ask for prayers during his wife's ''tough labour''.
He wrote: ''Tough labor... but my wife is still fighting through it. She's a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! The #GoldenChild is on its way! (sic)''
The couple announced their happy news in July after renewing their vows to mark 10 years of marriage.
In a video shared on Instagram, Remy - who has an 18-year-old son, Jayson, from a previous relationship - said: ''Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y'all out here when we told you guys...''
Papoose continued: ''We having a baby'' while rubbing Remy's stomach.
Remy, wearing a stunning pink and white lace embellished gown, wrote alongside the post: ''Oh yea...& then this happened'' with a winky face emoji.
The 'Wake Me Up' singer - whose real name is Reminisce Mackie - tied the knot with Papoose over the phone back in 2008 while she was incarcerated in New York state prison and held a proper ceremony when she was released in 2016.
