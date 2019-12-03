All assault charges against Remy Ma have been dropped.

The 39-year-old rapper - whose real name is Reminisce Mackie - had been accused of punching 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' star Brittney Taylor during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert in April and as a result was charged with two counts of assault, one count of aggravated harassment and another of harassment in the second degree.

However, when she and her legal team attended court in New York on Monday (02.12.19), a judge dismissed the case after learning from prosecutors they couldn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that she had committed the alleged assault.

According to TMZ, the judge heard there was no surveillance footage of the alleged incident and no witnesses who had seen an altercation between the two women.

Remy had always insisted she was not only innocent, but had been at home with husband Papoose and their daughter Reminisce, now 11 months, at the time of the alleged altercation.

Her lawyer, Dawn Florio, said: ''Remy has always maintained her complete innocence as she never laid a hand on her celebrity-obsessed, clout chasing, credibility challenged accuser. Unfortunately, these manufactured allegations caused my client to suffer the indignities of having to wear an ankle monitor while having her freedom limited by travel restrictions and an 8:00 PM curfew.

''These restrictions have hurt my client's ability to perform, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of lost income. District Attorney Vance's office should be commended for its exercise of sound judgment in agreeing to dismiss these unwarranted charges.''

The 'All The Way Up' hitmaker - who also has 19-year-old Jayson from a past relationship - previously spent six years in jail after shooting former friend Makeda Barnes-Joseph in the abdomen during an argument in 2007.