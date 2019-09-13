R.E.M. are donating all profits made from their previously unreleased track 'Fascinating' to the Mercy Corps' Hurricane Dorian relief fund and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

The 'Nightswimming' hitmakers - comprised of Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe - recorded the track back in 2004 at Nassau's Compass Point Studio in the Bahamas, where they spent two months making music, and they were left heartbroken by the devastation the category two storm, which left more than 70,000 people homeless, caused this month.

The rock band's founding member and multi-instrumentalist, Mike, said: ''I have been fortunate to spend many weeks working and playing in the Bahamas, making friends and lots of music there.

''It breaks my heart to see the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

''Please help us and Mercy Corps do what we can to alleviate the suffering caused by this catastrophe.''

'Fascinating' was originally intended to feature on the original master of 2001's 'Reveal', and frontman Michael had even said it was his ''favourite'' of the tracks they penned for the LP, but it was just ''too long''.

He said: ''It's really beautiful.

''It has a flute, oboe arrangement, but it made the record too long ... and something had to go.''

The tune had also been rerecorded and intended for release on 2004's 'Around the Sun', but once again it didn't make the final cut.

Now it's available to stream on Bandcamp with a minimum donation of $2 or more.

All the money made from the streams will benefit Mercy Corps, which is committed to reaching 3,000 families with emergency kits including mosquito nets, tarps, jerrycans, water-purifying tablets, rope and solar lanterns with USB chargers to help in dark conditions.

Neal Keny-Guyer, CEO of Mercy Corps, has thanked the 'Losing My Religion' hitmakers for their help.

He commented: ''The Bahamas faces a long road to recovery after this devastating hurricane.

''We're grateful to have R.E.M. in our global community of humanitarians, sharing their song with the world to help the people of the Bahamas recover and build back even stronger.''

Stream 'Fascinating' via Bandcamp via www.remhq.bandcamp.com