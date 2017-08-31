Reid Scott is to be a father for the second time.

The 'Veep' star has confirmed his wife Elspeth Keller is five months pregnant with their second son, who will be a brother to their two-year-old boy Conrad, and the couple cannot wait to meet their new arrival.

He said: ''We're very excited. She's about halfway, so I guess we're about almost five months pregnant. We're having another little boy.''

The 39-year-old star - who plays Dan Egan in the HBO comedy - thinks Conrad will be a great sibling to his new brother, as long as he doesn't ''kill'' him within the first six weeks of the little one's life.

He added to PEOPLE magazine: ''He's a chubby little guy, so he keeps seeing mommy's belly and then he looks at his belly and says, 'I have a baby, too.'

''He's going to be a great big brother. If he doesn't kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we're going to be great.''

Reid and Elspeth tied the knot in June 2014 after getting engaged in April 2013 when he popped the question in Palm Springs.

Speaking previously about his proposal, he said: ''Neither one of us had ever been there before.

''But God, they just treated us right. It was great ... I couldn't wait to get that ring off me and onto her.''

It's an exciting time for Reid as his new romantic comedy movie 'Home Again' - in which he stars alongside Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen and Lake Bell - is set to be released next month.