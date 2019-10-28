Reid Scott remains in touch with his former 'Veep' co-stars.

The 41-year-old actor played the role of Dan Egan in the HBO comedy series, and Reid has revealed he's still in touch with the show's cast via a group chat.

He shared: ''We just text each other. I was just texting with Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] today.

''We're all so close as a cast. We see each other all the time. It sounds a little cliche but we really formed a family. Even though the show is over we still see each other all the time.''

Reid starred on the show alongside the likes of Julia, Tony Hale, and Anna Chlumsky.

And even though 'Veep' ended in 2019, after seven years on the air, the cast remain very close.

He told Us Weekly: ''Tony had a really great get together just before the [2019] Emmys.

''My wife hosted an Emmy viewing party for everyone else in the cast and the wives and kids and everything. I think it's Matt Walsh's turn next.''

Meanwhile, Reid previously admitted that making 'Veep' was a very ''collaborative'' experience.

The actor - whose on-screen character was the Deputy Director of Communications in the Vice President's Office - explained: '''Veep' was a very unique show in that we had a lot of access to the writers because we were very collaborative sort of show, which isn't typically the case on many television programmes.

''We were invited to come by the writers' room, the writers were invited to our rehearsals. I got to see the inner workings of a writers' room, and a lot of our writers' came from late-night television.''