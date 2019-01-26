Regina King doesn't want to get ''caught up'' in awards season.

The 48-year-old actress has received a flurry of award nominations for her performance as Sharon Rivers in 'If Beale Street Could Talk' and although Regina is thankful to get ''amazing phone calls'' finding out about her nods, she's ''really grateful'' she has another project to focus on.

In an interview with Empire magazine, she said: ''I've never been in it this tough. I've experienced the Emmys over the past few years but that's a one-off. The movie awards season is contagious.

''I'm really grateful that I have a project, 'Watchmen', that has created a space for me to focus on.

''So when I get these amazing phone calls its great, but I can't get caught up because I have a bigger focus.''

The 'Seven Seconds' star has already won the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress this year and is also nominated for the same accolade at the upcoming Academy Awards for her performance in the drama, which follows Sharon and her daughter Tish, played by Kiki Layne, as Tish's fiancé is thrown in jail after an accusation of rape.

The '227' actress explained that her character was based on both her mother and her grandmother as she always spoke to her grandmother if she had to overcome adversity.

She said: ''I think a bit of Sharon is my mother and my grandmother, especially. My grandmother was the woman who, if you talked about the problem, you knew you were going to feel better, you were more confident you were going to overcome the adversity. ''

As for how Regina prepares for an award show, she confessed she indulges in ''champagne or tequila'' to take the edge off.

She said: ''I eat before I go. And I do have a sip of something to knock the nerves off a little bit. Champagne, or tequila.''