Regina King's Emmy Awards gown has 1,000 hand pleats and took ''about 200 hours of draping and finishing to perfect''.

The 48-year-old actress was a presenter at the ceremony on Sunday night (22.09.19) and she stepped out on the special purple carpet in a Jason Wu custom pleated robin egg blue chiffon gown and her styling team of Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald have revealed the just how much hard work went into the garment and the reason why it was chosen for her.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, McDonald said: ''It took about 200 hours of draping and finishing to perfect. Each pleat is individually placed, pinned and hand stitched. Fabric is custom-dyed; the embroidery are little 'bees' composed of custom-embroidered clear sequins and caviar beads.''

Regina finished off her Emmys look with unique Irene Neuwirth jewellery, which included an emerald and tourmaline bracelet, opal and diamond earrings and five rings which were encrusted with diamonds, aquamarine, tourmaline and indicolite. The 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde' star completed her Emmys outfit with a pair of metallic Christian Louboutin slingback heels.

The stylists wanted Regina to step out at the show with a ''timeless and classic'' look and they were thrilled that they achieved that for the actress.

Bannerman said: ''Our inspiration for the look was classic, timeless and ethereal. We wanted to continue our motto of 'never waste a waist'. We loved the idea of fusing a little edge into this classic look by applying a satin harness, coupled with a gorgeous colour that was just decadent against Regina's complexion.''