Regina King has pledged to employ more women on the projects she produces over the next few years.
Regina King vowed to employ more women on her projects in a passionate speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (06.01.19).
The 47-year-old actress called for others ''in a position of power'' to do the same as she pledged to use her ''platform'' to have an equal gender split on everything she produces as she picked up the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award for her role in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.
After thanking a number of people, including her director Barry Jenkins, she said: ''The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone.
''And I just want to say that I'm going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I'm making a vow - it's going to be tough - to make sure that everything that I produce that is 50 per cent women.
''And I just challenge anyone out there - anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries - I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.''
At one point, the ceremonial music began to play to end Regina's speech, but she ignored the nudge and continued so the music was cut off and she was able to finish her passionate address at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Regina - whose win was her first ever Golden Globe - beat off competition from the likes of 'The Favourite' stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, 'Vice' actress Amy Adams and 'First Man's Claire Foy to pick up the honour.
