Regina Hall splurges on beauty products that contain ''collagen'' no matter how ''expensive'' they are.

The 48-year-old actress is known for her flawless complexion when she is on and off camera, but the star has revealed that the secret to her glowing skin is purchasing anything that contains the key ingredient of collagen and buying body ''creams and scrubs'' to keep her body hydrated and ''soft''.

She told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''I splurge on health products; anything that has the word 'collagen' in it, I buy! It doesn't matter how expensive. And I splurge on creams and body scrubs. You can never lather enough, you know what I mean? You can never be soft enough!''

And Regina - who is the face of US apparel giant Old Navy - admitted that the secret to feeling confident on the red carpet is a ''simple'' understated look.

She added: ''[My secret is] a beautiful, easy dress that has a beautiful hang. Clean hair and great makeup. I like a simple look!''

The 'Little' star previously admitted that her mother instilled a very unconventional cleansing routine into her from a young age and taught her to use US shortening brand, Crisco, to cleanse her skin, and ''vinegar'' to help minimise her pores and drying up oiliness.

She said: ''In college I used a home remedy from my mom, who got it from her mom, who probably got it from her mom: Crisco for cleansing and vinegar as an astringent. What can I say? I was broke!

''I prefer to buy natural whenever possible. I use Avalon Organics a lot, and I like anything with vitamin C.''

And the American beauty likes to not wear make-up on her days off to let her skin breathe.

She added: ''I don't really wear it [cosmetics] when I'm not working, but I do love eyeliner and lip gloss.''