Regina Hall says her starring role in 'Girls Trip' has transformed her career.
The 47-year-old actress - who plays Ryan Pierce, a best-selling author, in the comedy film - has claimed that the role has changed the perception of her as a performer.
Regina - who stars alongside the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish - explained: ''I think before, when people thought of me with comedy - and I had done dramas and smaller things - but they thought of broader [comedy].
'''Girls Trip' was a much more grounded comedy role for me, as opposed to, like, in 'Scary Movie' and 'About Last Night'.
''It was a lot more grounded. So, I think people were like, 'Oh! Well, OK, then maybe she can play that.' That became more instinctive, and then this is obviously a totally different kind of comedy, because it's so subtle and slice of life.
''But I think you're always trying to expand how people see you versus what they know you can do and then what you want to try to do and things you want to explore. I just think it opened up a lot more doors for that.''
Regina relished her time on the set of the movie, and it has subsequently helped her to secure a wider variety of roles.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she reflected: ''I was working before, but I think the types of roles have been more varied.
''I feel like 'Girls Trip', it kind of had a life of its own that none of us had really prepared for, but it was such a fun movie to make. That was the biggest thing, is that we had fun every day.''
