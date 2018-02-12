Reese Witherspoon thinks women should be given the opportunity to ''fail'' in Hollywood.

The 'Big Little Lies' star believes it is just important that actresses are given the chance to succeed as well as fail as it is part of the ''artistry'' process.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ''It shouldn't just be about financial success. We should have as many opportunities to fail as we do succeed. Because artistry is not about succeeding always. It's about having the courage to try and put out into the world new ideas.''

Meanwhile, Reese has been a big supporter of the #MeToo movement in the wake of Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal and she has admitted she finds ''strength'' in ''helping other women''.

The 41-year-old actress said: ''There are moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time. You know, we have public voices. We have resources. But women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain times by coming forward. But we want to help. It gives me strength to hopefully help other women.''

Reese had previously insisted sexism and sexual harassment has been ''rampant'' in Hollywood for years.

She quipped: ''I don't know if you guys heard, but there's been a lot of stuff going on in Hollywood. I don't know if you guys have read the news or anything, but we've been dealing with some really ugly truth of sexism and sexual harassment and it has been rampant for far longer than I've been an actress, but it's brought back a lot of painful memories for people and it's been a real time of reckoning for us and there is definitely a growing realisation that we need to take the time to really examine the biases that exist in our industry and make much needed change.''