Reese Witherspoon would love to take her son back in time to meet the dinosaurs, as she admits the toddler is obsessed with the extinct creatures.
The 41-year-old actress has claimed her four-year-old son Tennessee - whom she has with husband Jim Toth - is obsessed with the extinct creatures, and so if she could she'd love to travel in time with him so he could witness the giant animals up close.
During a joint interview conducted by children for PeopleTV alongside her 'A Wrinkle In Time' co-stars Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, one young child asked the trio where they would go if they could travel back in time.
Reese - who also has daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 14, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - said: ''I'd have to go way, way back because I have a 4-year-old who loves dinosaurs and I think it'd be kinda cool to see dinosaurs even though it's pretty scary cause they're kind of big. But I think that'd be kind of a cool thing, to see a dinosaur.''
Oprah, meanwhile, admitted she'd be interested in checking out with Wild West.
She said: ''I would like to go back to like the Wild Wild West. I think I would like to travel cross-country in a covered wagon.''
Rather than pick something extravagant for her answer, Mindy - who welcomed her first child, a daughter named Katherine, into the world in December - decided on an answer that was closer to present day.
She said: ''I think I would like to see Michael Jordan's first game with the Chicago Bulls. That's not that far back, no. I know I could span all of history and time.''
At which point Reese seemed to want to change her answer, as she told her co-star: ''Oh, that's a really good answer.''
