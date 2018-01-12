Reese Witherspoon has admitted she finds ''strength'' in ''helping other women'' in the wake of Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal.

The 41-year-old actress spoke out about the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations surrounding several Hollywood executives when she appeared on this weekend's 'CBS Sunday Morning' alongside America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross, producer Shonda Rhimes, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and attorney Nina Shaw, with whom she started the 'Time's Up' movement.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey as part of the interview, Reese said: ''There are moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time.

''You know, we have public voices. We have resources. But women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain times by coming forward. But we want to help. It gives me strength to hopefully help other women.''

In the interview, which will air on the programme on Sunday (14.01.18), Oprah then asked the group how ''society'' should start the ''mature'' conversation about sexual harassment.

She asked: ''How do we as a society have a mature, nuanced conversation about how men and women should be relating to each other? Because there's so many men and women now who are uncomfortable in their workplaces because of all that's been uncovered and aren't just really sure how to be. What do we say to them?''

To which fellow actress Natalie Portman claimed the key to eliminating sexual misconduct is to just treat people as ''humans''.

She said: ''We're humans. We're all humans. And I think it's treating people as fellow humans - and it's not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it's not because you have a wife or a sister, it's because we're human beings, whether we're related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect.''