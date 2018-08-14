Reese Witherspoon has unveiled her body double to the world after working with Marilee Lessley on five movies and now on the second season of TV drama 'Big Little Lies'.
The 'Legally Blonde' actress shared a video of her with Marilee Lessley, who she revealed has shot five movies with her, and has just started filming parts for the second season of 'Big Little Lies'.
The 42-year-old Oscar winner captioned the Instagram clip: ''Meet Marilee! She has been my double in 5 movies and now she is helping out on #BigLittleLies! Don't we look alike?! (sic)''
Asking her 14 million followers again if the pair look similar, Reese says in the video: ''I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years! This is Marilee and she's my double. Don't we look alike? We totally do!''
The fact Reese is in need of a body double to play her alter ego Madeline Martha Mackenzie suggests it will be an explosive season of the award-winning HBO drama, which is expected to be on screens in 2019.
Last month, photos showed the actress lobbing an ice cream at new addition to the cast, Meryl Streep, on set.
But it's not all thrills and spills on set as, in June, Reese's co-star Nicole Kidman revealed that her pal arranged for an ice cream truck to dish out cold sweet treats for her 51st birthday, as she had to work on her special day.
Nicole was asked what she did for her birthday, replying: ''Reese got me a big ice cream truck, so the crew and all the cast got to have ice cream. I was working, but they say it's good luck to work on your birthday.''
Meanwhile, the 'Lion' star said she was wowed by 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress Meryl's acting talent.
She said: ''She's fantastic ... She's passionate, she's so bright, she just comes in and delivers time and time again far beyond what you expect.''
'Big Little Lies' also stars Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern among others.
