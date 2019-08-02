Reese Witherspoon is set to star in and produce 'Pyros'.

The 43-year-old actress has teamed up with 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' director and writer Simon Kinberg to produce the upcoming sci-fi film adapted from Thomas Pierce's short story 'Tardy Man' which was originally published in The New Yorker.

The flash fiction story follows a contractor for an insurance company called Wick who wears a protective suit fused to his spine and whose job it is to enter dangerous areas such as wildfire zones and retrieve the items of wealthy clients.

It is strictly forbidden for contractors to stray from their missions even when other humans are at risk, however, the protagonist decides to make an exception to this rule.

Reese and Kinberg are producing with Lauren Neustadter and Genre Films' Audrey Chon and the pair reportedly have a number of offers from various studios on the table.

The 'Legally Blonde' star will operate from within her newly created media company Hello Sunshine, which aims to create and discover stories by and for women through TV shows, movies and digital content.

Speaking about the company recently, Reese said: ''My life-long passion has been to tell women's stories with authenticity and humour. This partnership will allow me to reach a greater audience that is eager for more female-driven content. Hello Sunshine is deeply committed to creating content that will reach women where they spend time, whether it is at a movie theatre, at home or on their mobile device. Women are looking for entertainment that speaks to them about what they value. Hello Sunshine will make content that entertains, educates and brings women together.''