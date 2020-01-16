Reese Witherspoon is set to present a new Quibi documentary series on remarkable female animals.

The 43-year-old actress will both narrate and present the upcoming docuseries, entitled 'Fierce Queens', which will explore the world of female animals and how they rule in the wild.

According to Quibi - the new mobile-only streaming service that will be hosting the show - 'Fierce Queens' will showcase the ''rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders, and dangerous lovers of the natural world''.

In a statement, Quibi said: ''[The show will] explore phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world. From hyenas to fireflies, meerkats to humpback whales, the documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.''

Jo Shinner is set to executive produce the project, which is being produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Quibi is set to launch on April 6, but as of the time of writing, it's not yet known when 'Fierce Queens' will be available on the platform.

Meanwhile, Reese recently explained she had to ''grow up really fast'' when she became a parent to her daughter Ava when she was just 23.

She said: ''I had to grow up really fast, and figure out what woman I wanted to be for my daughter.''

Despite winning praise for her role in 1999's 'Election', Reese - who as well as Ava, 20, also has Deacon, 16, with Ryan and Tennessee, seven, with current husband Jim Toth - struggled to get another job afterwards as studio bosses saw her as being ''repellent'' like her character and she recalled being ordered to ''dress sexy'' in order to be cast again.

She explained: ''My manager finally called and said, 'You've got to go meet with the studio head because he will not approve you. He thinks you really are your character from Election and that you're repellent.' And then I was told to dress sexy.

''And you're 23, you have a baby at home, you need the money and you're being told that by people who know what they're doing.

''It's funny to think of all the things we were told to do back then because now you're thinking, 'Oh God, if somebody told my daughter to do that, she'd be like, I really hope you're joking.' ''