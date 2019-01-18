Reese Witherspoon uses Snapchat to communicate with her kids.

The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and six-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth - has discovered the best way to get through to her teenagers is to simply send them short messages on the app.

Reese took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with a filter that had the words ''Go clean your dirty room'' written across it.

She captioned the post: ''How to talk to teenagers on Snapchat #momlife.(sic)''

The 42-year-old actress has previously admitted she and her daughter are so close, they share everything with one another.

She said: ''We can talk for hours. There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter.

''We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams. I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy.

''From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself.''

And the 'Legally Blonde' star has also confessed to turning to Ava when she needs advice because she's such a good listener - but she has also learned things from her plain-speaking son Deacon, who isn't too afraid to call her out when she's being ''embarrassing''.

She confessed: ''Well, my daughter is pretty good at giving advice. She's, you know what? She's a really good listener. And then my middle son, Deacon, who is 14, kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family. So, that's kind of good advice to know. [He's embarrassed] when I say things like lit? He's like, 'Don't say that.'''