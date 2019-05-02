Reese Witherspoon ''went to the mat'' to help a colleague over a pay equality issue.
Reese Witherspoon stood up for a colleague over a pay equality issue.
The 'Big Little Lies' star ''went to the mat'' for one woman, who was receiving different pay to her male co-star.
She told the June issue of InStyle magazine: ''I had a conversation last week that I never would have had seven years ago. It was about compensation: what a woman would make on a project versus what a guy in a similar position would make. I went to the mat for that woman. She'll never know I made that call or had that conversation with the head of a studio. But I said to him, 'This is the comp. This white guy over here is making this amount of money, and she's done this, that, and the other with such success - and you're asking for her to have a third of that. That's not OK with me.'''
Reese previously revealed she is ''passionate about women having their own money''.
She said: ''There are just reasons I'm passionate about a lot of things, you know? I think there's a time and a place and there will be a moment when I can speak about it. But there's a reason I'm very passionate about women having their own money. I have a lot of friends and I have a lot of personal experiences with women feeling afraid and making life choices because they felt completely paralysed or in a stasis because they didn't know what to do financially. And you can't have liberation if you don't have that ...
''The idea is to put women at the centre of the story. I was sick of making movies where I was the only female lead on the set. I was sick of seeing scripts where there was only one female role, badly written, and yet every actress in town wanted the part because there was nothing else.''
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...