Reese Witherspoon is ''still figuring out'' how to balance work and home life.

The 'Big Little Lies' star admits it can be tough focusing on both her career and her home life with husband Jim Toth and her kids - Ava, 20, Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, seven.

Speaking to Natalie Portman for Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''Let's be real. Every working mother is still figuring these things out. But, honestly, I think women who are incredibly busy are the most productive people in the world. If I ever needed something done, I would ask the busiest woman I know.''

Meanwhile, Reese previously confessed she is glad she had her children ''kind of young.''

She said: ''I've been a mom since 1999. I got pregnant [with Ava] when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23. To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn't know what it was going to do to my job or my career. Your entire life will change. Everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have. You can't go out without thinking of another person. These are all the things that happen in the beginning, and then it just evolves from there. I find that having little kids is more physical and it's just really hard on your body, so I am glad that I had kids kind of young. I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And oh my god, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real.''