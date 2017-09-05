Reese Witherspoon has slammed gender inequality and revealed she has been told by studios that they are ''not interested in female-driven material''.
Reese Witherspoon has been told by studios that they are ''not interested in female-driven material''.
The 'Big Little Lies' star slammed Hollywood's gender inequality, revealing she has been previously told movies featuring women's stories are less important.
She said: ''I've also had studio heads say to me, 'We don't want to make biopics about women,' or more simply, 'We're not interested in female-driven material.'
''My first go-round as a producer with 'Gone Girl'? Every studio passed but one. When the book hit number one on the best seller lists, it was a different story.''
And Reese has also lamented about the state of racism in Hollywood and recalled a conversation she had with Mindy Kaling about the issue.
She added to the October issue of Glamour magazine: ''Another thing I think about a lot is how it feels to be a minority woman in America, so rarely seeing yourself onscreen, and it's unconscionable. When I asked Mindy Kaling, 'Don't you ever get exhausted by always having to create your own roles?' she said, 'Reese, I've never had anything that I didn't create for myself.'
''I thought, Wow, I feel like a jerk for asking that; I used to have parts that just showed up for me. I can't imagine how hard it is to write your own parts and simultaneously have to change people's perceptions of what a woman of colour is in today's society.''
Meanwhile, Reese previously admitted she thinks it is hard to be a woman over 25 in the film industry.
She explained: ''It's hard to be a female director, or a female writer, or an actress over 25. I think the dawn of streaming and the way that people are watching content now has been a great benefit because maybe women are too busy to go all the way to the theatre, but they still want to see a diverse array of women on screen. I've been hearing for 27 years that women don't show up to see women in movies, and I know empirically that is not true.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...
During the Second Sudanese Civil War, thousands upon thousands of children are left orphaned -...