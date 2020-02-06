Reese Witherspoon is ''sending endless support and strength'' to those who have shared their stories as part of the Time's Up movement, those dubbed the ''silence breakers''.
The 'Big Little Lies' star - who is a huge supporter of the movement - has thanked the ''silence breakers'' for ''igniting an unstoppable movement''.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: ''To survivors everywhere who spoke out and to those who continue to break their silence ... I'm sending you endless support and strength. Thank you for your courage, for igniting an unstoppable movement and for so bravely sharing your stories. #silencebreakers (sic)''
Meanwhile, Reese previously admitted she feels a responsibility to stand up for ''voiceless'' women around the world.
Asking whether she expects to see major changes in light of the Hollywood sex scandal, Reese - who previously admitted to being assaulted by a director when she was 16 - said: ''I feel a shift, completely, a reckoning of people who have been silent for so long finally coming forward and speaking out even if their voice shakes, as I know mine did when I told my story. The female leaders within every industry have to stand up for those who are voiceless and silent, and we have to do better to create more balanced cultures with female leadership and leadership with people of colour. It's just profoundly overdue ... The majority of women - if they came forward - were stigmatised for reporting and in some cases lost their jobs. There was simply no reason to share your story if the results would be so punitive.
''That's why I've been working very hard on an initiative called Time's Up with more than 400 women in my industry to raise money for women to have better resources for on-the-job-harassment lawsuits in their own industries. We are trying to level the playing field for all women and men who have suffered from discrimination, harassment, and abuse.''
