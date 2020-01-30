Reese Witherspoon has paid tribute to Oprah Winfrey, admitting she is ''honoured'' to walk through life with the media mogul.
The 'Big Little Lies' star has paid tribute to her ''invaluable'' friend as she marked her 66th birthday on Wednesday (29.01.20).
She wrote on Twitter: ''Happy birthday @Oprah!! ... It is an honour to know and walk through this world with you. Thank you for sharing your wisdom and advice ... it is truly invaluable! (sic)''
Reese had previously admitted she is inspired by Oprah.
Asked who her female role model is, she said: ''I have a lot of female mentors. Oprah Winfrey comes to mind, just because I had the extraordinary opportunity to work with her this year.
''She's done over 34,000 interviews with people, so I would say to her, 'What do people want? What is the one connective tissue of humanity and people you have met?' And she just said, 'People just want to be seen. They want to be acknowledged and they want to know they are understood. I thought that was really beautiful and so poignant.''
Oprah supported Reese after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal broke, claiming she showed signs of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Oprah said: ''I was on set with Reese Witherspoon, who has since spoken out ... and some other actresses, who haven't spoken out, so I won't say who they were, and this was like two days after the Harvey scandal had broken in 'The New York Times'. Everyone, including Reese - I've said this to her - was acting like, I was seeing some of the girls at my school behave, who were suffering from PTSD. Everybody was acting like they were afraid and they were having the conversation.''
