Reese Witherspoon's debut book 'Whiskey In A Teacup' will spill the secret to the star's Southern lifestyle.
The 42-year-old actress will release her first ever book in September this year, and has shared details about the venture on her Instagram account, dubbing it as a how-to guide to bringing Southern living to your home no matter where you live.
Reese - who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana - said in a video: ''Hi y'all! I'm so excited to tell you about my new book! It's finally coming out on September 18th, and it's called 'Whiskey In A Teacup'.
''It's all about Southern living and my Southern heritage and how that sort of informs pretty much everything I do. From what I eat to how I decorate to how I celebrate family traditions - even how I do my hair. I'm going to show you my slightly crazy hot roller technique, it's really fun.
''I hope you'll read it and see how easy it is to bring a little bit of the South to your home, no matter where you live. Because after all, there's a south side to every place in the world, right?''
The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has Ava, 18, and Deacon, 14, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as five-year-old son Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth - will release her book through Simon & Schuster on September 18.
According to details of the book on the Simon & Schuster website, Reese was inspired to name the tome 'Whiskey In A Teacup' after her grandmother Dorothea, who used the term to describe southern women's combination of beauty and strength.
The book showcases how Reese is influenced by her southern upbringing and encourages readers to get inspired, with delicious recipes, fun party ideas, home decoration inspiration, and techniques for styling hair.
