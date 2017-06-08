Reese Witherspoon regrets filming a movie every time she was pregnant and wishes she had just ''let herself be pregnant''.
The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and four-year-old Tennessee with her spouse Jim Toth - didn't stop work when she was pregnant and wishes she had just ''let herself be pregnant'' rather than try to balance her career and her home life.
She said: ''I did a movie every time I was pregnant, and I wish that I hadn't. I just wish I'd just let myself be pregnant.''
Speaking in an actress' round table for The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Lange added: ''Yeah, just be pregnant, be home with the kids, don't have something that you have to get up at 5 a.m. for. Those are the regrets, not the ones that you said no to but the ones you said yes to.''
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actress previously insisted that ''women have to prove themselves twice as hard'' in Hollywood than men do.
She fumed: ''I finally had my three hits. Finally, I feel like the story had changed. I am a producer ... Women have to prove themselves twice as hard [and it takes] twice as long.
''A guy has one hit and they say he's going to win an Oscar. A guy has one movie at Sundance and he gets Jurassic Park. A woman has a hit at Sundance and she has to make six more movies.''
However, Reese feels ''very grateful'' for her 20-year acting career.
Captioning a picture of herself from the 1990s, she wrote: ''This was taken in 1996, when I just started working in movies. It was one of my very first photo shoots ... I was beyond excited to have the chance to work in film.
''20 years later, I still am. I love being an actor, traveling the world, and learning about other people's lives. Feeling very grateful for my amazing job! #TBT #90sFashion (sic)''
