Reese Witherspoon's mother Betty confessed she likes her daughter's TV series 'Big Little Lies' because there is lots of sex in it.
The 40-year-old actress - who stars alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz in the HBO comedy drama - appeared on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Tuesday (16.05.17) and left her mom Betty red-faced with her comments when she spilled that she particularly likes the show mostly because it has ''lots of sex''.
Reese, 44, also revealed that her mum likes to chat up men in the Apple Store, but Betty assured Reese that she keeps her naked pictures backed up.
In an Instagram video featuring Betty, she quipped: ''Don't worry, I keep all my nude selfies in the Cloud!''
The blonde beauty also assured fans she is doing all she can do to get a second season of 'Big Little Lies'.
She told host Ellen: ''We hope so! Nicole Kidman and I produced it, as well, so we've been talking to the writer, Lianne Moriarty, who wrote the book, about just new ideas and what these characters could do. It seems like people just love the characters, so hopefully we could go on.''
Reese's co-star Nicole says she'd be up for another series, but only if the story was compelling enough.
She previously told Variety: ''If there is a way to form these women's lives further, that's really interesting, it would be so lovely if we could do it.''
The 49-year-old flame-haired beauty also revealed that she has had a lot of people reach out to her who relate to her character Celeste Wright's abusive relationship storyline with Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard).
She said: ''People would want to reach out and touch me.
I got so many emails and people talking to me about it, which I like because it's a really complicated relationship.''
