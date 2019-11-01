Reese Witherspoon had a clause written into her 'Legally Blonde' contract allowing her to keep all her character's wardrobe.

The 43-year-old actress - who has children Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, seven, with spouse Jim Toth - was delighted with her haul of souvenirs from the 2001 comedy, including dozens of pairs of designer shoes, but she kept them in storage for more than a decade before trying them on with her daughter.

Asked if she kept anything from playing Elle Woods in the movie, she said: ''I kept the whole wardrobe including 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes. I had it written in my contract!

''I didn't touch them until the 15th anniversary and then had a lot of fun trying them on with my daughter.''

While Reese was already established as an actress before 'Legally Blonde', she admitted the movie had a huge impact on her life and career.

She told talk show host Graham Norton: ''I was in England making 'The Importance of Being Earnest' when 'Legally Blonde' came out in America. When I went home my life had changed forever.''

Reese recently confirmed plans are underway for a third 'Legally Blonde' film and she hopes Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair will all be involved.

She said: ''It's just a development project right now, so we'll see.''

On her favourite characters, she added: ''I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love.

''If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there.''

It was previously reported that the third movie is scheduled to be released on Valentines Day next year (14.02.20).

And Reese - who last played the character in 2003 - revealed that she was already having a blast, despite not having filmed anything yet.

She said in May: ''She's a very beloved character.

''You just want her to go on a hero's journey like she does in the first movie, and I'm having a great time working on it. [We have] a script, but we haven't shot anything.''

The full interview with Reese airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (01.11.19) night.