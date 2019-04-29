Reese Witherspoon's dog has died.

The 43-year-old actress was struck by tragedy over the weekend, as she took to social media to reveal that her beloved pooch Nash - who was the family dog shared by Reese, her daughter Ava, 19, and son, Deacon, 15, whom she has with Ryan Phillippe, as well as her husband Jim Toth, and their son Tennessee, six - has passed away.

Writing a tribute to Nash on Instagram, Reese said: ''Rest In Peace, Our Sweet dog, Nash. Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven. (sic)''

And the 'Big Little Lies' star's daughter Ava took to the comments of her mother's post to mourn the loss of her pet, as she simply added: ''sweet nashy'' alongside a picture of a heart.

Meanwhile, Reese recently revealed she prefers being in her 40s compared to her 20s, because she can now ''speak with a thoughtfulness'' about the changes she would like to see in the world now she has had a ''whole bunch of experiences''.

She said: ''I have a point of view because I've been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn't feel that same way when I was 25. I didn't have the same things to say. I'm 43 and I've had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world, and ... I just feel like I earned that grey hair and my fine lines. I like 'em. I so prefer 43 to 25.''

The 'Legally Blonde' actress also finds it ''so weird'' that her daughter is an adult now.

Speaking in 2017, she said: ''It's so weird. I can't believe she's 18. But she's great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it's great ... I mean all of them are a labour of love and effort that you put into them. So I'm very proud of the fact that I've worked a lot in my life. Actually my very first premiere ever in my entire life was in this building, so it was so funny, when I was 14 years old.''