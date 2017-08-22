Reese Witherspoon's daughter has got herself a summer job.

The 'Wild' star's 17-year-old daughter Ava - who Reese has with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - was spotted waitressing at a pizzeria in Los Angeles over the weekend.

During her shift, Ava was seen greeting guests and walking them to their tables as well as taking their food and drink orders.

Meanwhile, Reese previously admitted she worries she is ''ruining'' her children's lives.

The 'Big Little Lies' star - who also has 13-year-old Deacon with Ryan and four-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth - said: ''They very rarely agree with anything you tell them. And when it comes to a 17-year-old girl, you begin to see that you don't know anything about her any more. I find myself calling my mum and asking her for advice. I ask her, 'Am I ruining their lives?'

''The teenagers are much more demanding. You're constantly having to guide them through all those big first moments in their lives - the first love of their life, getting their first car, and then thinking about college. The relationship is much more complicated compared to when they're young and your main concerns are very practical - making their meals, driving them to school and getting them to bed on time. And they usually listen to you [when they're young]!

''I encourage them to be active and do sports. I also want to give them enough freedom so that they can develop their own individuality and not feel like their mother is trying to control their lives, not that they listen to you anyway. My parents were very thoughtful and I grew up with an independent spirit. I want my children to be able to discover their own interests and pursue their own ambitions.''