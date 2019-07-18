Reese Witherspoon's daughter has praised her as her ''inspiration''.

Ava Phillippe, 19, took to Instagram on Wednesday (17.07.19) to praise her mother Reese - who has Ava and 15-year-old son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as six-year-old son Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth - for teaching her ''the power of graciousness'' and ''hard work''.

Posting a picture of the 'Big Little Lies' actress, Ava wrote: ''This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I've been given and compassion for others. I'm thinking about her a little extra today, that's all.''

The teenager's post comes after Reese, 43, admitted she often worries that she's ''ruining'' her children's lives, and turns to her own mother for advice.

She said: ''I call [my mom] a lot and go, 'What am I doing? I'm ruining their lives!'

''I talk to my children a lot. I go to their sports games and help them with their homework.

''I try to nurse their individuality. I don't put a lot of rules and restrictions on what colour their hair is or what they wear.''

And the 'Legally Blonde' actress is also concerned about the ''overwhelming'' pressure on children to succeed.

She added: ''It's overwhelming. It's an anxiety and panic that trickles down into the children's lives.

''We need to start thinking about the quality of our children's souls. It's just as important that children have time to play, be outside, and nurture friendships.''

Reese feels ''really lucky'' to have both sons and a daughter.

She said: ''When they're little, it's all very physical. It's about picking them up and not sleeping.

''As they get older, it's more emotional as you guide them through their first experiences.

''I'm really lucky that I get to be the parent of a girl and boys - they're both wrought with complications but I get to see both sides.''