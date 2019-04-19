Reese Witherspoon's biggest beauty regret is plucking her eyebrows.

The 'Big Little Lies' star used to deliberately make her eyebrows really thin back in the 1990s and she is now grateful she didn't ''pluck them into oblivion''.

Asked about her biggest beauty regret, she said: ''In the '90s, we plucked our brows really thin. I said ''we'' - at least I did. And it just looked awful.

''Thank God, they grew back, but, I mean, who knows what they might look like now if I hadn't plucked them into oblivion!''

The 43-year-old actress loves wearing false eyelashes but is grateful that her make up artist taught her how to put them on properly.

She added: ''My make up artist, Molly R. Stern, taught me how to put on fake eyelashes. She hates that I put on a full strip, but I'm from the South - I love a good old fashioned drugstore strip lash. I pop it on, put a little liquid liner over it, and I feel like my eyes look more open. I made a mess the first time, but then Molly showed me how to make it better. Always put liquid eyeliner over it.''

Reese - who has Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, six, with her spouse Jim Toth - takes pre-natal vitamins as she thinks they improve her hair.

Asked about her vitamin regime, she told Allure magazine: ''Prenatals. One of my girlfriends told me she takes them even though she's not pregnant, so now I do, too. It makes my hair look better.''