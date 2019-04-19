Reese Witherspoon has confessed she used to pluck her eyebrows too thin, as she admits it was her biggest beauty regret.
Reese Witherspoon's biggest beauty regret is plucking her eyebrows.
The 'Big Little Lies' star used to deliberately make her eyebrows really thin back in the 1990s and she is now grateful she didn't ''pluck them into oblivion''.
Asked about her biggest beauty regret, she said: ''In the '90s, we plucked our brows really thin. I said ''we'' - at least I did. And it just looked awful.
''Thank God, they grew back, but, I mean, who knows what they might look like now if I hadn't plucked them into oblivion!''
The 43-year-old actress loves wearing false eyelashes but is grateful that her make up artist taught her how to put them on properly.
She added: ''My make up artist, Molly R. Stern, taught me how to put on fake eyelashes. She hates that I put on a full strip, but I'm from the South - I love a good old fashioned drugstore strip lash. I pop it on, put a little liquid liner over it, and I feel like my eyes look more open. I made a mess the first time, but then Molly showed me how to make it better. Always put liquid eyeliner over it.''
Reese - who has Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, six, with her spouse Jim Toth - takes pre-natal vitamins as she thinks they improve her hair.
Asked about her vitamin regime, she told Allure magazine: ''Prenatals. One of my girlfriends told me she takes them even though she's not pregnant, so now I do, too. It makes my hair look better.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...