Reese Witherspoon relies on her 17-year-old daughter Ava for advice and says she is a ''really good listener''.
The 'Wild' star has praised her eldest child Ava, 17, for being a ''really good listener'' and admits she ends up just embarrassing her 14-year-old son Deacon.
She confessed: ''Well, my daughter is pretty good at giving advice. She's, you know what? She's a really good listener. And then my middle son, Deacon, who is 14, kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family. So, that's kind of good advice to know. [He's embarrassed] when I say things like lit? He's like, 'Don't say that.'''
And the 41-year-old actress - who also has four-year-old son Tennessee - would never push her kids into following in her footsteps and would rather they just do something they are themselves passionate about.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''You know, I think the most important thing is that you figure out what your kids are passionate about, and what they're good at. And don't expect them to be like you, you just sort of encourage them to be the best versions of themselves. So that's your job as a parent to figure out who they are.
''I think the older you get, you realise you don't know anything about anything, you know? My mom keeps me really grounded she just keeps reminding me what's important. Yeah, it's a kind of crazy world right now. I think its important people are reminding you to be kind and stick to your values and treat people how you want to be treated.''
