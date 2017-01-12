In a segment which aired on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Thursday (12Jan17), the actress takes part in a discussion with her Sing co-star Matthew Mcconaughey and Scottish presenter Ross King about which accents are difficult to tackle.

During the conversation, Reese revealed that she attempted a Scottish accent for one role, but she failed to master the brogue and ended up dropping out of the project.

"Scottish is really... I don't want to talk about it," she said, and after being pushed she added, "I tried to do a Scottish accent once. It was bad. I had to quit the movie."

Matthew looked surprised as he responded, "You did? Over the accent?"

In response, Reese said, "It's not my finest moment... I don't want to talk about it anymore."

Reese appeared to regret letting the information slip and concluded the conversation by saying, "That just came out and I really wish it hadn't."

While the 40-year-old actress didn't share which film she left, it was previously reported that she was to voice Scottish princess Merida in Disney Pixar's 2012 animation Brave.

"We did have Reese Witherspoon when we started the project and she was on for quite some time," co-director Mark Andrews told Digitalspy.com at the time. "She was getting her Scottish accent down, she was working very hard and it was sounding great but as we were continuing with the movie she had other movies lining up, so unfortunately we were unable to continue with her and had to get a replacement."

The Walk the Line star, who claims to be a descendant of Scotland-born John Witherspoon, who signed America's Declaration of Independence, was replaced by Scottish actress Kelly MACdonald, best known for Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire.