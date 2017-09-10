Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has admitted she's sacrificed dream roles for her family.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress - who has Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and four-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth - admits she ''really needs to think'' about taking on each project and working out how it would fit around her home life.
She said: ''Every time a movie comes up, I balance my kids' wants and needs versus my own.
''My job takes me far away, I have to travel to different countries and I might not see them until the weekend when I'm exhausted, so when I take a movie, I really need to think about that.
''Right now, Ava is applying for college, so I don't work on acting jobs.
''There have been several movies I wanted to make and didn't because of my kids and I wish I had made them.''
But the 41-year-old beauty likes to involve her brood in her career and her life choices.
She told Red magazine: ''They come on set sometimes and that's really special. It was harder when they were younger, because they didn't understand. Now I pitch them ideas about my movies.''
Reese can next be seen as a divorcee with two young children in 'Home Again' and she thinks the themes of the movie will strike a chord with many women.
She said: ''There are so many ideas in the movie that women are experiencing at different ages.
''Getting divorced in your 40s, taking over a new home, trying to re-enter the workforce after having kids and not working.
''I have a lot of friends that are questioning whether they should ever have given up their job. 'Am I not valuable because I'm older? Have I done myself a disadvantage by taking care of the children for so long?' Questions people are grappling with all the time.
''I love films that deal with real-life conflict and find beautiful resolution.''
