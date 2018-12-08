Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are producing a big screen adaptation of Delia Owen's top-selling novel 'Where the Crawdads Sing'.
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are producing a big screen adaptation of 'Where the Crawdads Sing'.
The 'Big Little Lies' creator and her production company has been tapped to turn Delia Owens' best-selling novel into a feature film after she lauded the literature in her own Reese's Book Club.
Fox 2000 have acquired the rights to the book under the guise of Elizabeth Gabler, who has turned titles including 'The Fault in Our Stars' and 'The Devil Wears Prada' into successful movies.
Explaining what drew her to the job, Reese said: ''With a jaw-dropping mystery, stunning Southern setting, and endlessly fascinating female heroine at its centre, I loved this book the moment
''I read it and am so excited to join forces with Elizabeth and her team to bring Delia's truly moving page-turner to the screen.''
Elizabeth - who will handle production along with Fox 2000's Erin Siminoff - commented: ''I knew and loved Delia's writing so when I saw that Reese's Book Club was recommending her new book, I started reading it right away. It is absolutely exquisite, so I immediately reached out to Reese and Lauren and said I wanted to bring it to life on film alongside them.
''We at Fox 2000 have an incredible synergy with Reese, Lauren, and their team at Hello Sunshine, and I am elated that we can once again be partners in the creation of yet another extraordinary film from an outstanding literary property.''
The crime thriller follows a young woman named Kya, who is forced to fend for herself after being abandoned by her family.
Things turn for the worse when she not only loses her boyfriend, but becomes one of the suspects in his death.
Lauren Levy Neustadter joins Reese in producing under Hello Sunshine.
It's not surprise that Reese has landed the job as her production company is all about empowering females.
Hello Sunshine also has an adaptation of Celeste Ng's 'Little Fires Everywhere' in the works with Reese and Kerry Washington in leading roles.
Plus 'Are You Sleeping', executive produced by and starring Octavia Spencer.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...