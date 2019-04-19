Reese Witherspoon prefers being in her 40s than her 20s.

The 'Big Little Lies' has no qualms about ageing because she feels she can now ''speak with a thoughtfulness'' about the changes she would like to see in the world now she has had a ''whole bunch of experiences''.

She told Allure magazine: ''I have a point of view because I've been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn't feel that same way when I was 25. I didn't have the same things to say. I'm 43 and I've had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world, and ... I just feel like I earned that grey hair and my fine lines. I like 'em. I so prefer 43 to 25.''

Meanwhile, Reese previously revealed she feels like she ''grew up'' with her daughter Ava, who is now 19, and she finds it ''so weird'' that her daughter is an adult now.

Speaking in 2017, she said: ''It's so weird. I can't believe she's 18. But she's great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it's great ... I mean all of them are a labour of love and effort that you put into them. So I'm very proud of the fact that I've worked a lot in my life. Actually my very first premiere ever in my entire life was in this building, so it was so funny, when I was 14 years old.''