Reese Witherspoon has said she's ''lucky'' to have met her husband Jim Toth.

The 41-year-old actress gushed over her talent agent husband - with whom she has four-year-old son Tennessee - on Instagram on Thursday (27.07.17) as she helped celebrate his 47th birthday.

Sharing a sweet snap of the pair together, the 'Wild' actress - who also has daughter Ava, 17, and son Deacon, 13, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my sweet hubby, who very patiently puts up with my ridiculous jokes, my scatter brain and my constant photo requests! I love you babe We are so lucky to have you in our lives ! (sic)''

It's not the first time the 'Little Big Lies' star has gushed over her husband on Instagram either, as in March she publicly celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.

She wrote at the time: ''6 years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man. He makes me laugh daily & supports me in all I do. Happy anniversary, JT! (sic)''

The couple first got together in early 2010 and got engaged that December, before tying the knot at the beauty's California estate in March 2011.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress recently admitted she is doing her best to be the ''best parent'' she can be.

She explained: ''I think I'm sort of a blend of a lot of these different mothering styles. You have five different distinct parenting styles and we're all just trying to be the best parents we possibly can be, so I think it's always that question: Am I doing the right things? Am I exposing them to the right things? Am I disciplining the right way?''

The blonde beauty admits she has ''rules'' that her children have to follow, but she still finds herself constantly telling them to ''clean up''.

She previously said: ''We have rules around the house. I always say if you aren't yelling at your kids you're not spending enough time with them.

''[I'm] just telling everyone to clean up all the time.''