Reese Witherspoon is feeling ''overwhelmed'' about the recent Tennessee tornado and the coronavirus outbreak.

The 43-year-old actress broke down in tears this week because she feels ''so heavy-hearted'' about the worldwide goings on, such as the natural disaster which ripped through the state on Tuesday (03.03.20), people dying of coronavirus, and others arguing about politics ahead of the US presidential election in November.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This morning, a friend said to me, ''I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment'' and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted. There is so much happening... a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it's only Wednesday. (sic)''

The 'Big Little Lies' star admitted times like these make her want to ''crawl in a hole'', but she called on others to ''take care of each other''.

She added: ''Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole. But my friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need. Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too. We are in this together. Let's take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD. (sic)''

Reese - who was raised in Nashville - recently admitted she is ''heartbroken'' about the tornado, which has left at least 25 people dead and more missing.

She said: ''Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night's tornado.

''I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe.''

More than 3,000 people have died from coronavirus - which is known as COVID-19 - since the outbreak began in December, with 12 people perishing in the US because of the virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough and breathing difficulties.