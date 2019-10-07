Reese Witherspoon uses a facial roller to keep dark circles at bay.

The 43-year-old actress has shared the simple three-step nightly skincare routine she undertakes to keep her complexion clear and she revealed one vital step is to massage her face.

Showing off her $95 NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller, she explained: ''It feels so good. I do it in the morning, too, a little bit. And then it helps me get rid of the dark circles.''

Before her facial massage - which experts claim can temporarily reduce puffiness and maintains good blood flow to keep skin looking young - the 'Morning Show' actress cleanses her face with Elizabeth Arden's $36 Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil.

In a video for Instagram TV, she used the product to remove all her make-up and explained: ''This is great. It takes off all my make-up and it makes my skin so soft and moisturised. Love this!''

Reese concludes her nightly regime with a ''very gentle'' peel, explaining how she needed to mix the Elizabeth Arden Prevage Progressive Renewal Treatment - a four-part, four-week treatment that costs $162 and uses lactic acid and gluconolactone to boost cell turnover and reveal polished - together ''like a scientist'' before patting it all over her sin.

She said of the serum: ''This is very gentle. And don't forget ladies, always with the moisturiser at night.''

The 'Big Little Lies' star recently claimed she is ''proud'' of her wrinkles.

She said: ''One of the things that struck me about 'Big Little Lies' was how I saw my own life reflected in each of the characters because I was a divorced woman, I'd been a single mother, a married mother, and I had another child in a second marriage.

''When I saw the first version of it in the editing room, I immediately noticed the little lines on my face and said to myself, 'I like them, I got them one by one... I worked hard to get these wrinkles.

''Now I can play women who have lived more and gone through a lot of changes, not simply because I'm in my 40s but because I've gone through that kind of evolution myself.''