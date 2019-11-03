Reese Witherspoon has a nap every day to help her de-stress.
The 'Morning Show' actress - who has children Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, seven, with spouse Jim Toth - eats her second meal of the day in the morning so that when other people are having lunch, she's free to have a short sleep.
Asked how she de-stresses, she said: ''I nap every day. I don't take lunch. I eat lunch before lunch and then I take a nap during lunch. And I listen to this really interesting high frequency music that makes me feel relaxed. It's on Spotify - I love it.''
Both Reese and her 'Morning Show' co-star Jennifer Aniston stick to a regime of 16-hour fasts and green juices every day.
Reese said: ''I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning. Jen knows so much about health and fitness that I always defer to her. She's great at wellbeing advice.''
The 43-year-old star likes to get up ''really early'' and is much more suited to a morning start than her co-star.
She told OK! magazine: ''I wake up really early, at around 6am. I read a lot of newspapers and a couple of official newsletters. I exercise and then I go to work. I also make sure the kids go to school and they are all fed. That's a given ...
''I am much more of a morning person than Jen. In that sense, we really complement each other on 'The Morning Show'. I love waking up early so I'll come in to shoot in the morning. I'll do the morning shift and then Jen comes in and she can stay up all night. At that point I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm so tired.'''
