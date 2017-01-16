Reese Witherspoon has said she's ''lucky'' to have a daughter like Ava.

The 40-year-old actress shares her only daughter Ava, 17, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - with whom she also has 13-year-old son Deacon - and has said it's an ''honour'' to be a mother to the teenager, and she loves ''having her in [her] life''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the blonde beauty said of her daughter: ''I had a premiere for that movie 'Sing!' over Christmas, and the head of the studio went up to Ava and congratulated her on the movie.

''But I just love her. I'm so lucky to be her mom, and I just love having her in my life and getting to go everywhere with her. It's a great honour.''

And the 'Wild' star - who also has four-year-old son Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth - said recently that she often feels ''guilty'' when working away from her three children.

She said: ''Every woman feels guilty if they're working or guilty if they're staying home all the time. There are all sorts of factors in between about economics and what each family needs. Actually my next show, 'Big Little Lies' has a lot to do with that and about the complexity of women's lives and the choices they have to make that affect their self-esteem and their marriage and their family ...

''You have to just live your life and make your own choices. Every family is different, and every family has to make their own choices, based on their circumstances. You have to rise above any negativity and know that you're doing the right thing for your family.''

Meanwhile, the 'Legally Blonde' actress previously revealed her children think she's ''cool'' because she knows how to work picture-sharing app Snapchat.

She said: ''At least I know how to work Snapchat. I think, you know, most moms don't.

''[My kids] are like, 'You actually know what Snapchat is and you're actually sending us a lot of Snapchats.' So, maybe that's kind of a cool thing.''