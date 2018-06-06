Reese Witherspoon and Bette Midler are among the celebrities to pay tribute to the late fashion designer Kate Spade, who was found dead at her New York City apartment on Tuesday (05.06.18).
Reese Witherspoon has led tributes to the late Kate Spade following her death on Tuesday (05.06.18).
The American fashion designer - the founder of Kate Spade New York - was found dead at her New York Apartment, and it is believed she took her own life.
Spade had dressed A-listers for years during her career and many of the stars she worked with have taken to social media to express their grief over her death.
'Legally Blonde' star Reese posted on Twitter: ''My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family. What a wonderful, talented woman who will be dearly missed.''
Actress-and-comedian Mindy Kaling also took to Twitter to express her sadness, writing: ''I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn't walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate.''
'Girls' creator Lena Dunham tweeted: ''Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.''
And Hollywood legend Bette Midler tweeted: ''Kate Spade, whose lively, colourful, and yes joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned.''
Since news of Spade's passing broke, her older sister Reta Saffo has admitted her death ''wasn't unexpected'' by her family as she had been living with bipolar disorder for the last three or four years and had been self-medicating with alcohol.
