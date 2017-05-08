The 'Big Little Lies' actress Reese Witherspoon will be launching a new 21 piece collection taking on the traditional southern styles.
Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with NET-A-PORTER to launch a new fashion collection.
The 41-years-old actress, who is the creative director of southern lifestyle brand Draper James, has joined forces with the online retailer to releases a new 21-piece capsule, which is comprised of dresses, tops, A-line skirts, jumpsuits and straw bags, and will be available to buy online on Wednesday (10. 05.17).
Speaking about her latest venture, the 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''I am so excited to introduce the world of Draper James to the NET-A-PORTER customer.
''We're connecting to customers through that idea that fashion doesn't have to just be in New York and Los Angeles.
''It's actually all over the country.''
And the golden-haired beauty believes the upcoming line is a ''modern take'' on the ''traditional Southern style'' she was influenced by when she was younger.
The Louisiana-born entrepreneur explained: ''This collection offers a modern take on the traditional Southern style I grew up with.''
And the 'Wild' star - who has Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, four - hopes every woman across the globe ''loves'' her creations.
She said: ''I hope women everywhere love the clothes as much as I do.''
And the company are honoured to partner with Reese on the latest venture, as they believe her designs offer ''something new and different'' to their clients.
Net-A-Porter's retail fashion director, Lisa Aiken, told LA Times: ''Draper James has perfected easy summer dressing with a charmingly feminine aesthetic.
''It offers something new and different to the NET-A-PORTER customer, which we are always looking for, as well as opening us up to a new audience.
''Reese was very involved in the development of this collection so much in fact that she would Skype in for our design meetings.
''We took what Draper James was doing with their existing collection and gave it that NET-A-PORTER spin by dropping hem lengths and exaggerating sleeves offering off the shoulder necklines and simplifying the print.
''In essence it's what Draper James was doing and adding a little bit of a fashion twist.''
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...
During the Second Sudanese Civil War, thousands upon thousands of children are left orphaned -...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...
Devil's Knot is a biographical thriller drama based on the events of the West Memphis...