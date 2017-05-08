Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with NET-A-PORTER to launch a new fashion collection.

The 41-years-old actress, who is the creative director of southern lifestyle brand Draper James, has joined forces with the online retailer to releases a new 21-piece capsule, which is comprised of dresses, tops, A-line skirts, jumpsuits and straw bags, and will be available to buy online on Wednesday (10. 05.17).

Speaking about her latest venture, the 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''I am so excited to introduce the world of Draper James to the NET-A-PORTER customer.

''We're connecting to customers through that idea that fashion doesn't have to just be in New York and Los Angeles.

''It's actually all over the country.''

And the golden-haired beauty believes the upcoming line is a ''modern take'' on the ''traditional Southern style'' she was influenced by when she was younger.

The Louisiana-born entrepreneur explained: ''This collection offers a modern take on the traditional Southern style I grew up with.''

And the 'Wild' star - who has Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, four - hopes every woman across the globe ''loves'' her creations.

She said: ''I hope women everywhere love the clothes as much as I do.''

And the company are honoured to partner with Reese on the latest venture, as they believe her designs offer ''something new and different'' to their clients.

Net-A-Porter's retail fashion director, Lisa Aiken, told LA Times: ''Draper James has perfected easy summer dressing with a charmingly feminine aesthetic.

''It offers something new and different to the NET-A-PORTER customer, which we are always looking for, as well as opening us up to a new audience.

''Reese was very involved in the development of this collection so much in fact that she would Skype in for our design meetings.

''We took what Draper James was doing with their existing collection and gave it that NET-A-PORTER spin by dropping hem lengths and exaggerating sleeves offering off the shoulder necklines and simplifying the print.

''In essence it's what Draper James was doing and adding a little bit of a fashion twist.''