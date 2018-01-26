Reese Witherspoon has joked that she has three legs after Vanity Fair magazine accidentally appeared to give her an extra limb on the front cover of this month's issue.
The 41-year-old actress was bombarded with messages from concerned fans this morning (26.01.18) after they caught sight of the publication's awkward editing blunder - which saw her gain an extra pin - on the front cover of its latest edition, but she couldn't resist playing along and making light of the situation by joking that she secretly has another leg that's finally been exposed.
Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote: ''Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) (sic)''
But the Oscar-winning star wasn't the only one to fall victim to the magazine's shading blip, as her 'A Wrinkle in Time' co-star Oprah Winfrey was also given a third hand.
Replying to Reese's tweet, the 64-year-old talk show host said: ''I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand (sic),'' followed by three hand and one heart emojis.
Although the two superstars had no issues mocking the editing incident, Vanity Fair have shot down the joke by claiming the 'third leg' was merely the ''lining of her dress''.
The publisher said in a tweet: ''While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress.
''As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? (We are correcting this error online.) (sic)''
Oprah and Reese came together with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, Robert De Niro and Nicole Kidman for the magazine's 24th annual 'Hollywood' issue.
