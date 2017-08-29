Reese Witherspoon and Marc Webb will team up for 'This Above All'.

The Hollywood star will produce and 'The Amazing Spider-Man' director will helm the forthcoming film based on the true story of Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the controversial Westboro Baptist Church.

She used to protest cultural events and funerals, among other things, with a picket sign and her Twitter handle but following discussions with social media users she questioned her strong beliefs.

Megan took to tough decision to leave the church - which was founded by her grandfather Fred Phelps - in 2012 along with her sister Grace, only to be disowned by their family.

The motion picture will be based on her memoir and a New Yorker article written by Adrian Chen.

Nick Hornby will pen the script and he can't wait to team up with Witherspoon again.

He said: ''Megan's extraordinary story says so much about so many things in contemporary America, and I'm really excited about this project.

''I'm looking forward to working with the brilliant Marc Webb, CNÉ and with my friends Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea and River Road, with whom I enjoyed such a good relationship during the making of 'Wild'.''

Hornby wrote 2014 drama 'Wild', in which Witherspoon starred in and produced.

Webb will also produce the movie alongside Witherspoon, Dawn Ostroff, Jeremy Steckler, Bruna Papandrea, and Bill Pohlad.