Reese Witherspoon thinks it is hard to be a woman over 25 in the film industry.

The 'Wild' star admits it is tough to be a female director, writer or actress in Hollywood but believes the ''dawn of streaming'' has encouraged more women to watch films.

She said: ''It's hard to be a female director, or a female writer, or an actress over 25. I think the dawn of streaming and the way that people are watching content now has been a great benefit because maybe women are too busy to go all the way to the theatre, but they still want to see a diverse array of women on screen. I've been hearing for 27 years that women don't show up to see women in movies, and I know empirically that is not true.''

And the 41-year-old actress - who has Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and four-year-old son Tennessee with her spouse Jim Toth - has her own production company Pacific Studios, which she says she formed to help create more movies about topics women want to watch.

Asked why she formed the company, she added: ''Women are voracious readers. Women want story, character, nuance, emotion, heart, and a lot of that is in books, but they weren't being bought by studios unless they were mega blockbusters.''

Reese is very ambitious, something which she says she gets from her mother.

She shared to the new issue of NET-A-PORTER's The EDIT magazine: ''My mother was very ambitious. She worked lots of different jobs. My goal [is that] we'll get to a place where, when [people call our daughters] ambitious, they'll say, 'Yes. So what?' I really hope that the women of the world know how strong they are and will demand respect and get it.''