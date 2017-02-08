Reese Witherspoon uses a ''blend of a lot of different mothering styles.''

The 40-year-old actress - who has Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with ex-spouse Ryan Phillippe, and four-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth - always questions her parenting decisions but works hard to be the best mother she ''possibly can be''.

She explained: ''I think I'm sort of a blend of a lot of these different mothering styles. You have five different distinct parenting styles and we're all just trying to be the best parents we possibly can be, so I think it's always that question: Am I doing the right things? Am I exposing them to the right things? Am I disciplining the right way?''

The blonde beauty is currently executive producing and starring in the HBO miniseries 'Big Little Lies' in which she portrays Madeline Martha Mackenzie opposite her co-producer Nicole Kidman's Celeste Wright and ''worked so hard'' to get the book of the same name penned by Liane Moriarty on to the small screen.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the show's premiere in Los Angeles, she said: ''I got nervous today, I don't normally get nervous but I'm just so excited and it is such a passion project for me. Nicole [Kidman] and I worked so hard to get this book to the screen and put together this cast and find the director and the writer, so it's just exciting to see the fruits of all that come here and see people excited about it.''

Reese took her daughter Ava along to the screening and recently admitted that she's so ''lucky'' to have her in her life because she loves that she can attend events with her.

She said at the time: ''I had a premiere for that movie 'Sing!' over Christmas, and the head of the studio went up to Ava and congratulated her on the movie.

''But I just love her. I'm so lucky to be her mom, and I just love having her in my life and getting to go everywhere with her. It's a great honour.''