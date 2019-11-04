Reese Witherspoon has invited co-star Jennifer Aniston to star in 'Big Little Lies'.

The 43-year-old actress - whose production company Hello Sunshine co-produced HBO's 'Big Little Lies' - and Jennifer, 50, can be seen together in new Apple TV series 'The Morning Show' and Reese had such a great time working with her co-star that she's told her ''come on'' the multi-award-winning HBO drama.

In a joint interview with The Times newspaper, Jennifer praised the work ethic of Reese, saying: ''Let me explain something to you. We wrapped 'The Morning Show', she went directly to another show. There is no hanging out to be done with this hard-working woman.''

Her compliment prompted Reese to extend a casting offer to Jennifer to join her and the rest of the star-studded 'Big Little Lies' cast - which includes Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

The 'Legally Blonde' actress said: ''Come on 'Big Little Lies'.''

Jennifer then asked: ''Can I come on? It would be really fun.''

To which Reese replied: ''Nicole would die to have you there. She loves you. She's always like, 'How's Jen?' ''

The two Hollywood A-listers first worked together when Reese played Jill Green, the younger sister of Jennifer's famous alter ego Rachel Green, in TV sitcom 'Friends' in 2000.

Reese gushed at how supportive her long-time friend has been over the years as ''she would always drop everything'' to give her advice and support.

And Jennifer has always been proud to support Reese and lots of other actresses, insisting it's been important to her to help her fellow female performers in the entertainment business.

She said: ''We've raised each other. There were times in my early actor years when I would notice other actresses being very competitive and not supportive and I never understood why. I was, like, 'There's enough room for everybody here.' ''

Reese rose to fame as a teenager in 1991 and had her first child Ava Elizabeth Phillippe - with ex-husband actor Ryan Phillippe - at the age of 23, a year after she appeared on 'Friends'.

Jennifer recalled the young actress as ''a baby with a baby,'' but the Hollywood duo are determined to rid themselves of their American sweetheart titles and continue to make films about women who have ''so much more complexity''.