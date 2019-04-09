Reese Witherspoon ''loves'' bright coloured lipstick.

The 'Big Little Lies' star - who is one of Elizabeth Arden's 'storytellers-in-chief' - has released an exclusive new shade of the brand's Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick for their March On campaign in support of UN Women.

And the 43-year-old actress always keeps lipstick in her ''purse'' because it has a way of making her feel ''empowered''.

She said: ''I love bright coloured lipstick - I feel like it's the perfect accessory, and I always have one in my purse.

''So when we were looking for a shade of pink that was expressive and positive and vibrant, the Pink Punch was perfect for our campaign. It's a very empowering shade of pink.''

The 'Cruel Intentions' star - who has Ava, 19, Deacon, 15 with former spouse Ryan Phillippe and six-year-old Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth - explained that she has always instilled the importance of wearing sunscreen into her children because when she was younger, a make-up artist educated her about sun damage.

She told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''When I was a teenager I used to lay out in the sun and wear all kinds of tanning products, and when I was 18 years old a make-up artist on set said, 'Oh my God, you can't do that to your skin'.

''I didn't understand, and she explained it to me that it's actually damage when you're getting tan and freckles - the kind of freckles that I get are actually sun damage - and so I started wearing sunscreen from then on. I made sure to pass that onto my kids. I'm all over them about sunscreen, I'm sure I drive them crazy.''

Reese finds it ''incredible'' to see such a ''diverse spectrum'' of individuals in fashion and beauty magazines because her daughter gets to have a ''more representative'' idea of what beauty is.

She added: ''It's a really incredible evolution that's been going on. When I grew up reading fashion and beauty magazines there was always one standard of beauty, and now I feel glad that my daughter gets to see a more representative idea of what beauty is. When we were little, we were told that beauty only looked one way, and now we're seeing that there's a diverse spectrum.

''If something doesn't make me feel good, or I only see one standard of beauty, I don't have to look at that and follow that. I like to look at Instagram [accounts] that are inclusive, and representative of the whole dynamic expression of what women are.''