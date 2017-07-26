Reese Witherspoon feels like she ''grew up'' with her daughter, Ava, and can't believe she is turning 18 in September.
The 'Big Little Lies' star's eldest child Ava is turning 18 in September and she finds it ''so weird'' that her daughter will be an adult within a matter of months.
She said: ''It's so weird. I can't believe she's 18. But she's great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it's great.''
And Reese - who also has Deacon, 13, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, four, with her current spouse Jim Toth - wouldn't mind her children watching any of her films as they are a ''labour of love'' for her.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I mean all of them are a labour of love and effort that you put into them. So I'm very proud of the fact that I've worked a lot in my life. Actually my very first premiere ever in my entire life was in this building, so it was so funny, when I was 14 years old.''
Meanwhile, Reese previously admitted she suffers from mom guilt.
She explained: Every woman feels guilty if they're working or guilty if they're staying home all the time. There are all sorts of factors in between about economics and what each family needs. Actually my next show, 'Big Little Lies' has a lot to do with that and about the complexity of women's lives and the choices they have to make that affect their self-esteem and their marriage and their family ...
''You have to just live your life and make your own choices. Every family is different, and every family has to make their own choices, based on their circumstances. You have to rise above any negativity and know that you're doing the right thing for your family.''
